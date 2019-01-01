PFL 11 Highlights: Louis Taylor Ices Abus Magomedov

Louis Taylor is $1 million richer after a stunning 33-second knockout victory.

Taylor collided with Abus Magomedov inside Madison Square Garden’s Hulu Theater in New York City. Early on, Taylor landed a punch that shut the lights off.

Peep the KO below:

Here’s what Taylor had to say on his sensational win:

“Regardless of the million dollars, I’ve been in this game for 11 years, I felt I owed it to myself to be a world champion. A big thank you to the PFL for all the love.”

Taylor is now the PFL middleweight champion. Stick with MMA News for continued coverage of PFL 11.