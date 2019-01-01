PFL 11 Highlights: Louis Taylor Ices Abus Magomedov

By
Fernando Quiles Jr.
-
0

Louis Taylor is $1 million richer after a stunning 33-second knockout victory.

Taylor collided with Abus Magomedov inside Madison Square Garden’s Hulu Theater in New York City. Early on, Taylor landed a punch that shut the lights off.

Peep the KO below:

Here’s what Taylor had to say on his sensational win:

“Regardless of the million dollars, I’ve been in this game for 11 years, I felt I owed it to myself to be a world champion. A big thank you to the PFL for all the love.”

Taylor is now the PFL middleweight champion. Stick with MMA News for continued coverage of PFL 11.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR