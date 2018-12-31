PFL 11 Results Tonight (Dec. 31) At 7 p.m. ET

PFL 11 is set to go down tonight (Dec. 31).

PFL is ending 2018 with a bang as 12 fighters will be fighting for all the marbles. The tournament finals in six divisions will crown new champions and $1 million winners. MMA News is on the scene inside Madison Square Garden’s Hulu Theater in New York City.

PFL 11 Results

In addition to the tournament bouts, fight fans will get to see judo gold medalist Kayla Harrison do battle with Moriel Charneski. The event will begin at 7 p.m. ET on the NBC Sports Network.

The tournament matches include Abus Magomedov vs. Louis Taylor, Lance Palmer vs. Steven Siler, Rashid Magomedov vs. Nathan Schulte, Vinny Magalhaes vs. Sean O’Connell, Josh Copeland vs. Philipe Lins, and Ray Cooper III vs. Magomed Magomedkerimov. Each winner will receive gold and $1 million.

Once PFL 11 concludes, we’ll be posting the post-fight press conference. Be sure to stick with us for highlights and post-fight tidbits as well.