PFL 11 Weigh-in Results: All Fighters Make Weight

The PFL 11 weigh-ins are set to go down today (Dec. 30).

MMA News is on the scene for the PFL 11 weigh-ins. All fighters will tip the scales before fight night. Tomorrow night, PFL 11 will take place inside Madison Square Garden’s Hulu Theater in New York City.

Peep the live weigh-in results, which are set to begin at 4 p.m. ET below:

Ray Cooper III (169.5) vs. Magomed Magomedkerimov (169.75)

Josh Copeland (257) vs. Philips Line (234.75)

Vinny Magalhaes (204.75) vs. Sean O’Connell (204.75)

Kayla Harrison (154.75) vs. Moriel Charneski (154)

Rashid Magomedov (154) vs. Nathan Schulte (154)

Lance Palmer (144.5) vs. Steven Siler (144.75)

Abus Magomedov (184) vs. Louis Taylor (183.5)