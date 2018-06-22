Following PFL 2 Fiasco, Thiago Tavares Will Appeal Loss

Thiago Tavares will appeal his loss at PFL 2.

Last night (June 21), PFL 2 took place inside the Chicago Theater in Chicago, Illinois. This was the second event in the opening season of PFL. In the main event, Will Brooks earned a unanimous decision victory over Luiz Firmino. The co-main event saw Brian Foster earn a third-round TKO victory over Ramsey Nijem.

There was a lot of controversy surrounding the Illinois Athletic Commission. On the main card, Efrain Escudero nabbed a questionable submission win over Jason High. Escudero locked in a guillotine choke, but replays showed that High didn’t tap and was simply looking to loosen the grip of his opponent. The commission said they looked at the footage and claimed High did tap.

Earlier in the night, Tavares took on Robert Watley. In the second stanza, Watley nailed his opponent in the groin with a kick. The blow was accidental and Tavares couldn’t continue after being given five minutes. Instead of a No Contest or disqualification, Watley was awarded a TKO win and five points in the PFL standings. Many were baffled at the decision and PFL officials said this was a decision made by the Illinois Athletic Commission.

Tavares told MMAFighting.com that he will “undoubtedly” appeal the loss.

Do you think Thiago Tavares has any chance of winning his appeal?