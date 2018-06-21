PFL 2 Live Results: Will Brooks vs. Luiz Firmino in Chicago

PFL 2 has arrived and MMA News has you covered with live results.

Tonight (June 21), PFL 2 (see weigh-in results here) takes place inside Chicago Theater in Chicago, Illinois. In the main event, Will Brooks takes on Luiz Firmino. Brooks is coming off a disappointing run in the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC), but feels this is a clean slate. Firmino will look to pull off an upset over a former Bellator champion.

The main event will feature former PFL title challenger Brian Foster taking on fellow UFC veteran Ramsey Nijem. Also set for the main card will be the mixed martial arts debut of judo gold medalist Kayla Harrison. She’ll go toe-to-toe with Brittney Elkin.

The prelims will begin at 6 p.m. ET and will air on Facebook. The main card will start at 9 p.m. ET and is set to air live on the NBC Sports Network.

Peep the live PFL 2 results below:

Main Card

Luiz Firmino vs. Will Brooks

Brian Foster vs. Ramsey Nijem

Kayla Harrison vs. Brittney Elkin

Efrain Escudero vs. Jason High

Ronny Markes vs. Sean O’Connell

Prelims

Vinny Magalhaes vs. Jamie Abdallah

Smealinho Rama vs Brandon Halsey

Rashid Yusupov vs. Rakim Cleveland

Islam Mamedov vs. Yuki Kawana

Maxim Grishin vs. Jason Butcher

Thiago Tavares vs. Robert Watley

Chris Wade vs. Natan Schulte

Dan Spohn vs. Bazigit Atajev