PFL 2 Season 2 Results: Palmer Cruises Past Gilpin

The PFL 2 Season 2 results are coming at you tonight (May 23).

In the main event, season one featherweight winner Lance Palmer will take on Alex Gilpin. The co-main event will see Chris Wade do battle with Nate Andrews. Former World Series of Fighting featherweight champion Andre Harrison will collide with Peter Petties.

We’ll also see Akhmed Aliev take on Carlao Silva, Islam Mamedov vs. Ylies Djiroun, and Rashid Magomedov vs. Loik Radzhabov. Nathan Schulte, Jeremy Kennedy, and Steven Siler will also be featured on the preliminary portion of the card.

Peep the PFL 2 Season 2 results below:

Main Card

Lance Palmer def. Alex Gilpin via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Chris Wade def. Nate Andrews via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 29-28)

Andre Harrison def. Peter Petties via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Akhmed Aliev def. Carlao Silva via KO – R1, 2:24

Islam Mamedov def. Ylies Djiroun via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Rashid Magomedov def. Loik Radzhabov via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)

Prelims

Natan Schulte def. Bao Yincang via submission (rear-naked choke) – R1, 3:03

Luis Rafael Laurentino def. Jeremy Kennedy via TKO – R1, 0:23

Movlid Khaybulaev def. Damon Jackson via KO (flying knee) – R1, 0:10

Gadzhi Rabadanov def. Steven Siler via unanimous decision (30-27, 29-28, 30-27)