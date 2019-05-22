PFL 2 Season 2 Weigh-in Results: Three Fighters Removed From Card

Three fighters have been removed from the PFL 2 Season 2 card after failing to make weight earlier today (May 22).

Tomorrow night, PFL 2 Season 2 will air live on ESPN+ and ESPN2. The main card can be seen on ESPN+, while the prelims will be aired on ESPN2. In the main event, season one featherweight winner Lance Palmer will take on Alex Gilpin. Palmer weighed in at 145.2 pounds, while Gilpin tipped the scales at 145.4 pounds.

Ronys Torres, Alexandre Almeida, and Alexandre Bezerra will not be competing tomorrow night. Torres didn’t weigh in as he wasn’t medically cleared by the New York State Athletic Commission. Almeida missed weight by one pound and Bezerra missed his mark by a whopping nine pounds.

Peep the rest of the PFL 2 Season 2 weigh-in results below:

Lance Palmer (145.2) vs. Alex Gilpin (145.4)

Chris Wade (155.4) vs. Nate Andrews (155.6)

Andre Harrison (145.8) vs. Peter Petties (144.6)

Ramsey Nijem (154.4) vs. Ronys Torres (N/A)**

Akhmed Aliev (155.4) vs. Carlao Silva (154.8)

Alexandre Almeida (147)* vs. Luis Rafael Laurentino (145.4)

Islam Mamedov (155.6) vs. Ylies Djiroun (155.4)

Rashid Magomedov (154.8) vs. Loik Radzhabov (155.6)

Natan Schulte (155) vs. Bao Yincang (154.8)

Alexandre Bezerra (155)* vs. Jeremy Kennedy (145.4)

Damon Jackson (145.2) vs. Movlid Khaybulaev (145.8)

Steven Siler (145.4) vs. Gadzhi Rabadanov (145.6)

*- Fighter missed weight

**- Fighter was not medically cleared