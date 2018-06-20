PFL 2 Weigh-ins Results: Will Brooks vs. Luiz Firmino Official

UPDATE: Only one fighter missed weight at the PFL 2 weigh-ins. Efrain Escudero weighed in at 162 pounds for his lightweight bout against Jason High.

The Professional Fighters League (PFL) 2 weigh-ins are set.

Tonight (June 20), the PFL 2 weigh-ins will take place in Chicago, Illinois. All fighters on tomorrow night’s card will tip the scales. This includes headliners Will Brooks and Luiz Firmino.

PFL 2 takes place inside the Chicago Theater. In the co-main event, Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) veterans Efrain Escudero and Jason High will collide. Former PFL title challenger Brian Foster is also back in action as he’ll meet Ramsey Nijem. Ronny Markes is also set to share the cage with Sean O’Connell.

MMA News will provide live coverage of PFL 2 as the event rolls along. The card is scheduled to begin at 8 p.m. ET. We’ve got you covered with live results and highlights.

Main Card

Luiz Firmino (154.5) vs. Will Brooks (156)

Brian Foster (154.5) vs. Ramsey Nijem (156)

Kayla Harrison (155) vs. Brittney Elkin (155.5)

Efrain Escudero (162)* vs. Jason High (155.5)

Ronny Markes (206) vs. Sean O’Connell (205.5)

Prelims

Smealinho Rama (205.5) vs Brandon Halsey (205.5)

Islam Mamedov (155) vs. Yuki Kawana (155.5)

Vinny Magalhaes (205) vs. Jamie Abdallah (205)

Rashid Yusupov (204) vs. Rakim Cleveland (206)

Maxim Grishin (205.5) vs. Jason Butcher (205)

Thiago Tavares (155.5) vs. Robert Watley (155)

Chris Wade (156) vs. Natan Schulte (155)

Dan Spohn (202.5) vs. Bazigit Atajev (203.5)

*- Fighter missed weight and will forfeit a portion of fight purse