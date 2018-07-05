PFL 3 Live Results: Jake Shields vs. Ray Cooper III

We are set for some PFL 3 (see PFL 2 results here) action.

Tonight (July 5), PFL 3 takes place inside the Charles E. Smith Center in Washington, DC. In the main event, Jake Shields will take on Ray Cooper III. The co-main event will see Abubaker Nurmagomedov take on Pavel Kusch. Fight fans will also get to see two familiar faces go at it as Rick Story takes on Yuri Villefort.

The main card airs live on NBC Sports Network at 9 p.m. ET. Keep refreshing this page for live results:

Main Card

Jake Shields vs. Ray Cooper III

Abubaker Nurmagomedov vs. Pavel Kusch

Rick Story vs. Yuri Villefort

Shamil Gamzatov vs. Eddie Gordon

John Howard vs. Gasan Umalatov

Prelims

Magomed Magomedkerimov def. Herman Terrado via submission (rear-naked choke) – R1, 4:54

Joao Zerferino def. Paul Bradley via KO (punches) – R1. 1:58

Bruno Santos def. Sadibou Sy via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Louis Taylor def. Anderson Goncalves via TKO (strikes) – R3, 1:58

Rex Harris def. Andre Lobato via split decision (29-28, 28-29, 29-28)

Abuspiyan Magomedov def. Danillo Villefort via TKO (strikes) – R1, 3:37

Bojan Velickovic def. Jonatan Westin via TKO (strikes) – R2, 2:50