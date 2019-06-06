PFL 3 Season 2 Live Results Tonight (June 6)

PFL 3 Season 2 is set to get underway.

Tonight (June 6), PFL 3 Season 2 will take place inside NYCB Live in Uniondale, NY. In the main event, light heavyweights Vinny Magalhaes and Emilano Sordi will collide. The prelims will begin on ESPN2 at 7 p.m. ET. The action transitions to ESPN+ at 9 p.m. ET.

Keep refreshing the page for updated results below:

Main Card (ESPN+)

Vinny Magalhaes vs. Emiliano Sordi

Muhammed DeReese vs. Kelvin Tiller

Satoshi Ishii vs. Zeke Tuinei-Wily

Denis Goltsov vs. Jared Rosholt

Ali Isaev vs. Valdrin Istrefi

Rakim Cleveland vs. Viktor Nemkov

Ronny Markes* vs. Sigi Pesaleli

Mikhail Mokhnatkin vs. Rashid Yusupov

Prelims (ESPN2)

Francimar Barroso vs. Alex Nicholson

Maxim Grishin def. Jordan Johnson via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)

Ante Delija def. Carl Seumanutafa via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-27)

Bozigit Ataev def. Dan Spohn via KO (punches) – R1, 3:25

*- Ronny Markes cannot earn points as he missed weight.