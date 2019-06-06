PFL 3 Season 2 Live Results Tonight (June 6)

PFL 3 Season 2 is set to get underway.
Tonight (June 6), PFL 3 Season 2 will take place inside NYCB Live in Uniondale, NY. In the main event, light heavyweights Vinny Magalhaes and Emilano Sordi will collide. The prelims will begin on ESPN2 at 7 p.m. ET. The action transitions to ESPN+ at 9 p.m. ET.
Keep refreshing the page for updated results below:
Main Card (ESPN+)
- Vinny Magalhaes vs. Emiliano Sordi
- Muhammed DeReese vs. Kelvin Tiller
- Satoshi Ishii vs. Zeke Tuinei-Wily
- Denis Goltsov vs. Jared Rosholt
- Ali Isaev vs. Valdrin Istrefi
- Rakim Cleveland vs. Viktor Nemkov
- Ronny Markes* vs. Sigi Pesaleli
- Mikhail Mokhnatkin vs. Rashid Yusupov
Prelims (ESPN2)
- Francimar Barroso vs. Alex Nicholson
- Maxim Grishin def. Jordan Johnson via unanimous decision (29-28, 29-28, 29-28)
- Ante Delija def. Carl Seumanutafa via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-26, 30-27)
- Bozigit Ataev def. Dan Spohn via KO (punches) – R1, 3:25
*- Ronny Markes cannot earn points as he missed weight.