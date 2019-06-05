PFL 3 Season 2 Weigh-in Results: One misses weight

The Professional Fighters League (PFL) is set for their third show of the season this week as the light heavyweights and heavyweights take center stage.

Tomorrow night, PFL 3 Season 2 will take place on ESPN+ and ESPN2. The prelims air live on ESPN2 at 7 p.m. where UFC veteran and undefeated fighter, Jordan Johnson fights. While the main card starts at 9 p.m. on ESPN+ with the card headlined by Vinny Magalhaes taking on Emiliano Sordi.

Ultimately, light heavyweight, Ronny Markes was the only person to miss weight. Now Sigi Pesaleli can take a walkover win and earn three points or take the fight and try to earn more points by finishing the fight.

PFL 2019 3 Weigh-ins:

Vinny Magalhaes (203.2) vs. Emiliano Sordi (205)

Kelvin Tiller (263.4) vs. Muhammed Dereese (242.2)

Satoshi Ishii (240) vs. Zeke Tuinei-Wily (259)

Jared Rosholt (251.2) vs. Denis Goltsov (242.6)

Valdrin Istrefi (248.2) vs. Ali Isaev (260.8)

Rakim Cleveland (204.8) vs. Viktor Nemkov (205)

Ronny Markes (211.8)* vs. Sigi Pesaleli (203.6)

Rashid Yusupov (204.8) vs. Mikhail Mokhnatkin (205.2)

Alex Nicholson (229.2) vs. Francimar Barroso (246.4)

Maxim Grishin (205.2) vs. Jordan Johnson (205.2)

Ante Delija (239.2) vs. Carl Seumanutafa (259.6)

Dan Spohn (204) vs. Bozigit Ataev (204.4)

*missed weight