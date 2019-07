The main card of PFL 2019, Week 4 began with a stunning knockout courtesy of John Howard.

Howard vs. Ray Cooper III got the main card of PFL 4, season 2 started. Cooper III, last year’s welterweight runner-up, was a -725 favorite according to 5Dimes. Whoever bet on Howard has cashed in as “Doomsday” starched Cooper III in the opening frame.

The official Twitter account of ESPN MMA posted the finish: