PFL 4 Live Results: Lance Palmer vs. Jumabieke Tuerxun

The time has arrived for some PFL 4 (see PFL 3 results here) action.

Tonight (July 19), PFL 4 takes place inside NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum in Long Island, NY. In the main event, Lance Palmer will take on Jumabieke Tuerxun. The co-main event will see Andre Harrison go one-on-one with Nazareno Malegarie. Heavyweights Francimar Barroso and Jack May will also throw leather on the main card.

The main card airs live on NBC Sports Network at 9 p.m. ET. The prelims begin at 6:15 p.m. ET and can be seen on Facebook. Keep refreshing this page for live results:

Main Card

Lance Palmer vs. Jumabieke Tuerxun

Andre Harrison vs. Nazareno Malegarie

Francimar Barroso vs. Jack May

Alexandre Almeida vs. Steven Siler

Alex Nicholson vs. Philipe Lins

Prelims

Jared Rosholt vs. Kelvin Tiller

Bekbulat Magomedov vs. Timur Valiev

Max Coga vs. Marcos Galvao

Josh Copeland vs. Shawn Jordan

Valdrin Istrefi def. Daniel Gallemore via TKO (strikes) – R2, 1:42