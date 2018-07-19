PFL 4 Live Results: Lance Palmer vs. Jumabieke Tuerxun

The time has arrived for some PFL 4 (see PFL 3 results here) action.
Tonight (July 19), PFL 4 takes place inside NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum in Long Island, NY. In the main event, Lance Palmer will take on Jumabieke Tuerxun. The co-main event will see Andre Harrison go one-on-one with Nazareno Malegarie. Heavyweights Francimar Barroso and Jack May will also throw leather on the main card.
The main card airs live on NBC Sports Network at 9 p.m. ET. The prelims begin at 6:15 p.m. ET and can be seen on Facebook. Keep refreshing this page for live results:
Main Card
Lance Palmer vs. Jumabieke Tuerxun
Andre Harrison vs. Nazareno Malegarie
Francimar Barroso vs. Jack May
Alexandre Almeida vs. Steven Siler
Alex Nicholson vs. Philipe Lins
Prelims
Jared Rosholt vs. Kelvin Tiller
Bekbulat Magomedov vs. Timur Valiev
Max Coga vs. Marcos Galvao
Josh Copeland vs. Shawn Jordan
Valdrin Istrefi def. Daniel Gallemore via TKO (strikes) – R2, 1:42