It didn’t take long for Alex Gilpin to put Freddy Assuncao to sleep.

Gilpin and Assuncao competed on the second main card fight of PFL 5, 2019. Gilpin sat at zero points going into his bout with Assuncao, but walked out with a whopping six points and sits in the top three featherweight standings as of this writing. Gilpin earned a technical submission via guillotine choke in the first round.

Peep the finish courtesy of the official Twitter account of ESPN MMA: