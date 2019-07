Lance Palmer once again proved he’s the gold standard in PFL’s featherweight division.

Earlier tonight (July 25), Palmer and Luis Rafael Laurentino shared the cage in the co-main event of PFL 5, 2019. Palmer had his way in the grappling department, but he wasn’t content with riding out another unanimous decision. Instead, Palmer pummeled his opponent on the ground for a TKO victory.

Peep Palmer’s finish over Laurentino courtesy of the official Twitter account of ESPN MMA: