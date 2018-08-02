The time has arrived for some PFL 5 (see PFL 4 results here) action.

Tonight (Aug. 2), PFL 5 takes place inside NYCB Live’s Nassau Coliseum in Long Island, NY. In the main event, Jason High will take on Natan Schulte. The co-main event will see Brandon Halsey go one-on-one with Vinny Magalhaes. Lightweights Will Brooks and Robert Watley will also throw leather on the main card.

The main card airs live on NBC Sports Network at 9 p.m. ET. The prelims begin at 7 p.m. ET and can be seen on Facebook. Keep refreshing this page for live results:

PFL 5 Results

Main Card

Jason High vs. Natan Schulte

Brandon Halsey vs. Vinny Magalhaes

Will Brooks vs. Robert Watley

Rakim Cleveland vs. Maxim Grishin

Luiz Firmino vs. Rashid Magomedov

Prelims

Yuki Kawana vs. Chris Wade

Artur Alibulatov vs. Dan Spohn

Arthur Estrazulas vs. Thiago Tavares