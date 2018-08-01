PFL 5 Weigh-in Results: Efrain Escudero Has Another Scale Fail

The PFL 5 weigh-in results are in and we have one less fight.

Tomorrow night (Aug. 2), PFL 5 goes down inside NYCB Live in Uniondale, New York. In the main event, Jason High will do battle with Natan Schulte. High steps in as a late replacement for Brian Foster. Both men made weight with High clocking in at 155.8 pounds, while Schulte tipped the scales at 155.4 pounds.

Co-headliners Vinny Magalhaes and Brandon Halsey also made weight for their light heavyweight scrap. Magalhaes weighed in at 204.6 pounds and Halsey clocked in at 205.6 pounds. Lightweights Will Brooks and Robert Watley will do battle and they too have made weight. Brooks weighed in at 155.8 pounds, while Watley hit the limit of 156 pounds.

One fighter who did not make weight is Efrain Escudero. He tipped the scales at 163.2 pounds for his lightweight bout against Islam Mamedov. As a result, the fight has been canceled. Mamedov has been awarded his show and win money as well as three points in the standings. Mamedov will be seen in the post-season playoffs. Escudero has been eliminated from playoff contention. This is the second straight time he has missed weight.

Peep the rest of the PFL 5 weigh-in results below:

PFL 5 Weigh-in Results

Main Card

Jason High (155.8) vs. Natan Schulte (155.4)

Vinny Magalhaes (204.6) vs. Brandon Halsey (205.6)

Will Brooks (155.8) vs. Robert Watley (156)

Maxim Grishin (204.2) vs. Rakim Cleveland (205)

Prelims

Rashid Magomedov (155.6) vs. Luiz Firmino (155.8)

Chris Wade (155.2) vs. Yuki Kawana (155.8)

Dan Spohn (205.2) vs. Artur Alibulatov (201.4)

Islam Mamedov (155.2) vs. Efrain Escudero (163.2)*

Thiago Tavares (155) vs. Arthur Estrazulas (155.6)

*-Escudero failed to make weight and his fight has been canceled