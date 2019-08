Emiliano Sordi was able to make short work of Bozigit Ataev.

Earlier tonight (Aug. 8), Sordi and Ataev shared the cage on the preliminary portion of PFL 6, 2019. Sordi was able to clip Ataev early in the opening frame. He dropped Ataev and finished him off on the ground with punches.

Peep Sordi’s finish over Ataev courtesy of the official Twitter account of ESPN MMA: