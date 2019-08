Maxim Grishin earned himself a spot in the PFL light heavyweight playoffs in emphatic fashion.

Earlier tonight (Aug. 8), Grishin went one-on-one with Mikhail Mokhnatkin on the main card of PFL 6, 2019. Grishin finished his opponent in under one minute. He put Mokhnatkin to sleep with punches.

Peep Grishin’s finish over Mokhnatkin courtesy of the official Twitter account of ESPN MMA: