PFL 6 Highlights: Vinny Magalhaes Submits Rakim Cleveland Again

Vinny Magalhaes took on Rakim Cleveland for the second time and once again he scored a first-round submission.

Having lost his opening PFL season two bout to Emiliano Sordi, Magalhaes needed to make a statement to have a chance at the light heavyweight playoffs. Mission accomplished. In the co-main event of PFL 6, 2019, Magalhaes took on Cleveland in a rematch from their Oct. 2018 showdown. Magalhaes pulled off an armbar to force the tap in the opening frame.

Check out Magalhaes’ submission win over Cleveland courtesy of the official Twitter account of ESPN MMA: