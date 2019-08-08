PFL 6, 2019 Live Results Tonight (Aug. 8)

PFL 6, 2019 is set to get underway.

Tonight (Aug. 8), PFL 6, 2019 will take place inside Ocean Casino Resort in Atlantic City, New Jersey. In the main event, heavyweights Satoshi Ishii and Jared Rosholt will collide. The 2018 PFL light heavyweight runner-up Vinny Magalhaes will do battle with Rakim Cleveland. ESPN2 is where you can catch the prelims at 8 p.m. ET. The main card will begin on ESPN+ at 10 p.m. ET.

Fight fans may notice something different about the PFL 6 event. The main card will feature eight fights. Get ready for a long night of action.

Keep refreshing the page for updated results below:

Main Card (ESPN+)

Satoshi Ishii vs. Jared Rosholt

Rakim Cleveland vs. Vinny Magalhaes

Viktor Nemkov vs. Rashid Yusupov

Ali Isaev vs. Carl Seumanutafa

Maxim Grishin vs. Mikhail Mokhnatkin

Muhammed DeReese vs. Valdrin Istrefi

Sidemar Honorio vs. Umar Nurmagomedov

Francimar Barroso vs. Ben Edwards

Prelims (ESPN2)