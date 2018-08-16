PFL 6 Live Results Tonight (Aug. 16)

The time has arrived for some live PFL 6 results (see PFL 5 results here).

Tonight (Aug. 16), PFL 6 takes place inside the Ocean Resort Casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey. In the main event, Ray Cooper III will take on Pavlo Kusch. The co-main event will see Magomed Magomedkerimov go one-on-one with Bojan Velickovic. Women’s lightweights Kayla Harrison and Jozette Cotton will also throw leather on the main card.

The main card airs live on NBC Sports Network at 10 p.m. ET. The prelims begin at 6:30 p.m. ET and can be seen on Facebook. Keep refreshing this page for live results:

PFL 6 Results

Main Card

Ray Cooper III vs. Pavlo Kusch

Magomed Magomedkerimov vs. Bojan Velickovic

Kayla Harrison vs. Jozette Cotton

Abubakar Nurmagomedov vs. Jonatan Westin

Yuri Villefort vs. Joao Zeferino

Prelims

Rick Story vs. Carlton Minus

Jake Shields vs. Herman Terrado

Bruno Santos def. John Howard via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Abuspiyan Magomedov def. Anderson Goncalves via KO (punches) – R1, 1:27

Shamil Gamzatov def. Rex Harris via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 29-28)

Louis Taylor def. Andre Lobato via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-26)

Gasan Umalatov def. Eddie Gordon via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27)