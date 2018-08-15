PFL 6 Weigh-in Live Results Today (Aug. 15) at 1 p.m. ET

The PFL 6 weigh-in results will be coming at you live.
Today (Aug. 15), the PFL 6 weigh-ins will take place in Atlantic City, New Jersey. All fighters on tomorrow night’s card will tip the scales. This includes headliners Ray Cooper III and Pavlo Kusch.
PFL 6 takes place inside the Ocean Resort Casino. In the co-main event, Magomed Magomedkerimov and Bojan Velickovic will collide. Kayla Harrison is also back in action as she’ll meet Gazette Cotton. Abubakar Nurmagomedov is also set to share the cage with Joantan Westin. The main card starts with Joao Zeferino vs. Yuri Villefort.
MMA News will provide live coverage of PFL 6 as the event rolls along. The card is scheduled to begin at 10 p.m. ET. We’ve got you covered with live results and highlights.
Keep refreshing this page for live PFL 6 weigh-in results, which begins at 1 p.m. ET:
Main Card
Ray Cooper III vs. Pavlo Kusch
Magomed Magomedkerimov vs. Bojan Velickovic
Kayla Harrison vs. Gazette Cotton
Abubakar Nurmagomedov vs. Joantan Westin
Joao Zeferino vs. Yuri Villefort
Prelims
Rick Story vs. Carlton Minus
Abuspiyan Magomedov vs. Anderson Goncalves
John Howard vs. Bruno Santos
Shamil Gamzatov vs. Rex Harris
Jake Shields vs. Herman Terrado
Louis Taylor vs. Andre Lobato
Gasan Umalatov vs. Eddie Gordon