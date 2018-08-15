PFL 6 Weigh-in Live Results Today (Aug. 15) at 1 p.m. ET

The PFL 6 weigh-in results will be coming at you live.

Today (Aug. 15), the PFL 6 weigh-ins will take place in Atlantic City, New Jersey. All fighters on tomorrow night’s card will tip the scales. This includes headliners Ray Cooper III and Pavlo Kusch.

PFL 6 takes place inside the Ocean Resort Casino. In the co-main event, Magomed Magomedkerimov and Bojan Velickovic will collide. Kayla Harrison is also back in action as she’ll meet Gazette Cotton. Abubakar Nurmagomedov is also set to share the cage with Joantan Westin. The main card starts with Joao Zeferino vs. Yuri Villefort.

MMA News will provide live coverage of PFL 6 as the event rolls along. The card is scheduled to begin at 10 p.m. ET. We’ve got you covered with live results and highlights.

Keep refreshing this page for live PFL 6 weigh-in results, which begins at 1 p.m. ET:

Main Card

Ray Cooper III vs. Pavlo Kusch

Magomed Magomedkerimov vs. Bojan Velickovic

Kayla Harrison vs. Gazette Cotton

Abubakar Nurmagomedov vs. Joantan Westin

Joao Zeferino vs. Yuri Villefort

Prelims

Rick Story vs. Carlton Minus

Abuspiyan Magomedov vs. Anderson Goncalves

John Howard vs. Bruno Santos

Shamil Gamzatov vs. Rex Harris

Jake Shields vs. Herman Terrado

Louis Taylor vs. Andre Lobato

Gasan Umalatov vs. Eddie Gordon