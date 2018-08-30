PFL 7 Live Results Tonight (Aug. 30)

MMANews.com is the place to be for some live PFL 7 results (see PFL 6 results here)

Tonight (Aug. 30), PFL 7 takes place inside the Ocean Resort Casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey in the final regular season event. In the main event, Smealinho Rama will take on Jamie Abdallah. The co-main event will see Bazigit Atajev go one-on-one with Sean O’Connell, who has already clinched a playoff berth.

The main card airs live on NBC Sports Network at 9 p.m. ET. The prelims begin at 6:30 p.m. ET and can be seen on Facebook. Keep refreshing this page for live results beginning at 3:30 PM ET!