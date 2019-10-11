PFL 7, 2019 Live Results Tonight (Oct. 11)

PFL 7, 2019 is set for tonight (Oct. 11) and it is playoff season.

Tonight, we’ll find out who the two women’s lightweight finalists will be. Kayla Harrison vs. Bobbi Jo Dalziel and Sarah Kaufman vs. Larissa Pancheco will serve as the semifinal bouts. Harrison was scheduled to meet Genah Fabian, but weight-cutting concerns forced Fabian off the card.

In addition to that, the card will also feature four welterweight quarterfinal bouts. The prelims will begin on ESPN+ at 8 p.m. ET. The action transitions to ESPN2 at 10 p.m. ET with the main card.

Main Card (ESPN2)

Kayla Harrison vs. Bobbi Jo Dalziel – lightweight semifinal

Sarah Kaufman vs. Larissa Pacheco – lightweight semifinal

John Howard vs. David Michaud – welterweight quarterfinal

Magomed Magomedkerimov vs. Chris Curtis – welterweight quarterfinal

Prelims (ESPN+)

Glaico Franca vs. Andre Fialho – welterweight quarterfinal

Ray Cooper III vs. Sadibou Sy ends in a majority draw, Cooper III advances based on overall performance – welterweight quarterfinal

Nikolay Aleksakhin def. Jesse Ronson via TKO (punches) – R1, 3:37

Brendan Loughnane def. Matt Wagy via unanimous decision (30-26, 30-27, 30-27)