PFL 8, 2019 Results: Palmer, Pineda, Schulte, & Radzhabov Advance To Finals

UPDATE: The PFL 8, 2019 results are in. Advancing to the lightweight finals will be Nathan Schulte and Loik Radzhabov. The featherweight finalists are Lance Palmer and Daniel Pineda.

The PFL 8, 2019 results are coming at you live tonight (Oct. 17).

The PFL playoffs are in full swing. Earlier tonight, Lance Palmer punched his ticket to the finals of the PFL featherweight finals set for Dec. 31 in New York City. The winner of Jeremy Kennedy vs. Daniel Pineda will be his dance partner. We will also find out who will be in the men’s lightweight finals.

Keep refreshing this page for updated results as the night rolls along.

Main Card (ESPN+)

Loik Radzhabov def. Chris Wade via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27) Natan Schulte def. Akhmed Aliev via submission (arm triangle) – R2, 2:26 – lightweight semifinal

Daniel Pineda def. Jeremy Kennedy via submission (guillotine choke) – R1, 4:00 – featherweight semifinal

Chris Wade def. Nate Andrews via majority decision (19-19, 20-18, 20-18) – lightweight quarterfinal

Akhmed Aliev def. Rashid Magomedov via unanimous decision (20-18, 20-18, 20-18) – lightweight quarterfinal

Islam Mamedov vs. Loik Radzhabov ends in majority draw, but Radzhabov advances based on overall performance – lightweight quarterfinal

Akhmed Aliev def. Rashid Magomedov via unanimous decision (20-18, 20-18, 20-18) – lightweight quarterfinal

Islam Mamedov vs. Loik Radzhabov ends in majority draw, but Radzhabov advances based on overall performance – lightweight quarterfinal

Prelims (ESPN2)

Lance Palmer def. Alex Gilpin via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27) – featherweight semifinals

Natan Schulte def. Ramsey Nijem via submission (rear-naked choke) — R1, 0:52 – lightweight quarterfinal

Jeremy Kennedy def. Luis Rafael Laurentino via TKO (punches) — R2, 1:25 – featherweight quarterfinal

Daniel Pineda def. Movlid Khaybulaev via KO (punches) — R1, 0:29 – featherweight quarterfinal

Alex Gilpin def. Andre Harrison via technical submission (guillotine choke) — R2, 1:49 – featherweight quarterfinal

Lance Palmer def. Alexandre Almeida via unanimous decision (20-17, 20-18, 20-18) – featherweight quarterfinal