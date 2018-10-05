We’ve got live PFL 8 results.

Tonight (Oct. 5), PFL 8 takes place inside the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. It’ll be the first PFL event featuring playoffs. The main card will feature quarterfinal winners in the featherweight and heavyweight divisions.

PFL 8 Results

You’ll be able to see quarterfinal bouts on the live stream of the prelims. Fighters such as Andre Harrison, Lance Palmer, and Jumabieke Tuerxun will be featured on the prelims and quite possibly advance to the semifinals on the main card. Per PFL rules, the quarterfinal bouts will be two rounds.

Main Card

Francimar Barroso vs. Josh Copeland – heavyweight quarterfinal

Steven Siler vs. Nazareno Malegarie – featherweight quarterfinal

Prelims

Alex Nicholson def. Jack May via TKO (punches) – R1, 2:03 – heavyweight quarterfinal

Alexandre Almeida def. Jumabieke Tuerxun via majority decision (20-18, 20-18, 19-19) – featherweight quarterfinal

Philipe Lins def. Caio Alencar via submission (guillotine choke) – R1, 0:58 – heavyweight quarterfinal

Andre Harrison def. Alexandre Bezerra via majority decision (20-18, 20-18, 19-19) – featherweight quarterfinal

Jared Rosholt def. Kelvin Tiller via unanimous decision (20-18, 20-18, 20-18) – heavyweight quarterfinal

Lance Palmer def. Max Coga via unanimous decision (20-18, 20-18, 20-18) – featherweight quarterfinal

Muhammed DeReese def. Mike Kyle via TKO (punches) – R1, 2:38 – heavyweight alternate bout

Jeremy Kennedy vs. Marcos Galvao – featherweight alternate bout