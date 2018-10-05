We’ve got live PFL 8 results.
Tonight (Oct. 5), PFL 8 takes place inside the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans, Louisiana. It’ll be the first PFL event featuring playoffs. The main card will feature quarterfinal winners in the featherweight and heavyweight divisions.
PFL 8 Results
You’ll be able to see quarterfinal bouts on the live stream of the prelims. Fighters such as Andre Harrison, Lance Palmer, and Jumabieke Tuerxun will be featured on the prelims and quite possibly advance to the semifinals on the main card. Per PFL rules, the quarterfinal bouts will be two rounds.
Main Card
Francimar Barroso vs. Josh Copeland – heavyweight quarterfinal
Steven Siler vs. Nazareno Malegarie – featherweight quarterfinal
Prelims
Alex Nicholson def. Jack May via TKO (punches) – R1, 2:03 – heavyweight quarterfinal
Alexandre Almeida def. Jumabieke Tuerxun via majority decision (20-18, 20-18, 19-19) – featherweight quarterfinal
Philipe Lins def. Caio Alencar via submission (guillotine choke) – R1, 0:58 – heavyweight quarterfinal
Andre Harrison def. Alexandre Bezerra via majority decision (20-18, 20-18, 19-19) – featherweight quarterfinal
Jared Rosholt def. Kelvin Tiller via unanimous decision (20-18, 20-18, 20-18) – heavyweight quarterfinal
Lance Palmer def. Max Coga via unanimous decision (20-18, 20-18, 20-18) – featherweight quarterfinal
Muhammed DeReese def. Mike Kyle via TKO (punches) – R1, 2:38 – heavyweight alternate bout
Jeremy Kennedy vs. Marcos Galvao – featherweight alternate bout