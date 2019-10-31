PFL 9, 2019 Live Results Tonight (Oct. 31)

The PFL 9, 2019 results are coming at you live tonight (Oct. 31).
The PFL playoffs are in full swing and tonight we will find out who will advance in the heavyweight and light heavyweight finals. PFL 9 takes place inside the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas. Fight fans will see the likes of Emiliano Sordi, Vinny Magalhaes, Francimar Barroso, and more attempt to make it to the finals on Dec. 31.
The last PFL event determined the finals for the lightweight and featherweight divisions. See those results here.
The prelims begin at 5 p.m. ET on ESPN+, while the main card will start at 8 p.m. ET on ESPN2. Keep refreshing this page below to see updated results.
Main Card (ESPN2)
Emiliano Sordi vs. Bozigit Ataev – light heavyweight semifinals
Jordan Johnson vs. Rashid Yusupov – light heavyweight semifinals
TBD vs. TBD – heavyweight semifinals
TBD vs. TBD – light heavyweight semifinals
Alex Nicholson vs. Francimar Barroso – heavyweight quarterfinals
Denis Goltsov vs. Satoshi Ishii – heavyweight quarterfinals
Prelims (ESPN+)
Mo De’Reese vs. Jared Rosholt – heavyweight quarterfinals
Ali Isaev def. Kelvin Tiller via unanimous decision (20-16, 20-17, 20-17) – heavyweight quarterfinals
Rashid Yusupov def. Vinny Magalhaes via KO (punch) – R1, 2:46 – light heavyweight quarterfinals
Maxim Grishin vs. Jordan Johnson ends in majority draw, Johnson advances due to tiebreaker – light heavyweight quarterfinals
Bozigit Ataev vs. Viktor Nemkov ends in a draw, Ataev advances due to tiebreaker – light heavyweight quarterfinals
Emiliano Sordi def. Sigi Pesaleli via TKO (punches) – R1, 1:13 – light heavyweight quarterfinals