PFL 9 Live Stream & Results: Playoffs Continues In Long Beach

We’ve got live PFL 9 results.
Tonight (Oct. 13), PFL 9 takes place inside the Long Beach Arena in Long Beach, California. It’ll be the second PFL event featuring playoffs. The main card will feature quarterfinal winners in the lightweight and light heavyweight divisions.
PFL 9 Results
You’ll be able to see quarterfinal bouts on the live stream of the prelims. Fighters such as Will Brooks, Rashid Magomedov, and Islam Mamedov will be featured on the prelims and quite possibly advance to the semifinals on the main card. Per PFL rules, the quarterfinal bouts will be two rounds.
Keep refreshing this page for live results of PFL 9:
Main Card
Vinny Magalhaes vs. Bozigit Ataev
– light heavyweight semifinal bout
Natan Schulte vs. Chris Wade
– lightweight semifinal bout
Sean O’Connell def. Smealinho Rama via KO (punches) – R1, 1:45
– light heavyweight semifinal bout
Rashid Magomedov def. Thiago Tavares via TKO (punches) – R2, 3:36
– lightweight semifinal bout
Vinny Magalhaes def. Rakim Cleveland via submission (kimura) – R1, 1:20
– light heavyweight quarterfinal bout
Natan Schulte vs. Johnny Case ends via majority draw (19-19, 19-19, 19-18) – Schulte advances via first-round tiebreaker
– lightweight quarterfinal bout
Bozigit Atajev def. Emiliano Sordi via TKO (punches) – R1, 1:43
– light heavyweight quarterfinal bout
Chris Wade def. Robert Watley via majority decision (20-18, 20-18, 19-19)
– lightweight quarterfinal bout
Prelims
Sean O’Connell def. Dan Spohn via majority decision (19-19, 19-18, 19-18)
– light heavyweight quarterfinal bout
Islam Mamedov def. Thiago Tavares via unanimous decision (20-18, 20-18, 20-18)
– lightweight quarterfinal bout
Smealinho Rama vs. Maxim Grishin ends via majority draw (20-18, 19-19, 19-19) – Rama advances via first-round tiebreaker
– light heavyweight quarterfinal bout
Rashid Magomedov vs. Will Brooks ends via draw (19-19, 19-19, 19-19) – Magomedov advances via first-round tiebreaker
– lightweight quarterfinal bout
Brandon Halsey def. Ronny Markes via unanimous decision (20-18, 20-18, 20-18)
– light heavyweight alternate bout
Ramsey Nijem def. Yuki Kawana via unanimous decision (19-18, 19-18, 19-18)
– lightweight alternate bout