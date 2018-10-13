PFL 9 Live Stream & Results: Playoffs Continues In Long Beach

We’ve got live PFL 9 results.

Tonight (Oct. 13), PFL 9 takes place inside the Long Beach Arena in Long Beach, California. It’ll be the second PFL event featuring playoffs. The main card will feature quarterfinal winners in the lightweight and light heavyweight divisions.

You’ll be able to see quarterfinal bouts on the live stream of the prelims. Fighters such as Will Brooks, Rashid Magomedov, and Islam Mamedov will be featured on the prelims and quite possibly advance to the semifinals on the main card. Per PFL rules, the quarterfinal bouts will be two rounds.

Main Card

Vinny Magalhaes vs. Bozigit Ataev

– light heavyweight semifinal bout

Natan Schulte vs. Chris Wade

– lightweight semifinal bout

Sean O’Connell def. Smealinho Rama via KO (punches) – R1, 1:45

– light heavyweight semifinal bout

Rashid Magomedov def. Thiago Tavares via TKO (punches) – R2, 3:36

– lightweight semifinal bout

Vinny Magalhaes def. Rakim Cleveland via submission (kimura) – R1, 1:20

– light heavyweight quarterfinal bout

Natan Schulte vs. Johnny Case ends via majority draw (19-19, 19-19, 19-18) – Schulte advances via first-round tiebreaker

– lightweight quarterfinal bout

Bozigit Atajev def. Emiliano Sordi via TKO (punches) – R1, 1:43

– light heavyweight quarterfinal bout

Chris Wade def. Robert Watley via majority decision (20-18, 20-18, 19-19)

– lightweight quarterfinal bout

Prelims

Sean O’Connell def. Dan Spohn via majority decision (19-19, 19-18, 19-18)

– light heavyweight quarterfinal bout

Islam Mamedov def. Thiago Tavares via unanimous decision (20-18, 20-18, 20-18)

– lightweight quarterfinal bout

Smealinho Rama vs. Maxim Grishin ends via majority draw (20-18, 19-19, 19-19) – Rama advances via first-round tiebreaker

– light heavyweight quarterfinal bout

Rashid Magomedov vs. Will Brooks ends via draw (19-19, 19-19, 19-19) – Magomedov advances via first-round tiebreaker

– lightweight quarterfinal bout

Brandon Halsey def. Ronny Markes via unanimous decision (20-18, 20-18, 20-18)

– light heavyweight alternate bout

Ramsey Nijem def. Yuki Kawana via unanimous decision (19-18, 19-18, 19-18)

– lightweight alternate bout