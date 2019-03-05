PFL Announces First Round Roster Selections

The Professional Fighters League (PFL) has already begun their roster selection for 2019 and the 2018 champions and finalists are returning for the new season. The first round already has some familiar names returning, but one champion is coming into a completely new weight class.

Louis Taylor looks to conquer a new weight class by returning as a welterweight for the upcoming season. In the PFL’s “Making the Cut” feature Taylor talks about being an underdog and seems to welcome the challenge of not only making the weight but also being an underdog again against the likes of Ray Cooper III and Magomed Magomedkerimov. Mogomedkerimov is the 2018 champion who scored an upset victory for Cooper who was a heavy favorite last season.

Everything begins anew for the returning champions and that is something Lance Palmer welcomes. Palmer said he loves the format because it reminds him of his wrestling days, he added that it is “better than arguing on Twitter or calling someone out.”

“You just go in, win your fights, and win your million bucks.” –Lance Palmer

Defending champions and finalists that decided to return were part of the first round of the selection process. The second round will be interesting, as it not only will include some returning contenders but some new challengers as well. The PFL is said to announce those names on March 18 with the final selections being announced on April 1. The new season begins May 9 on ESPN 2 and ESPN+.

If you would like to follow along with the selection process, be sure and check out the official PFL website for the up to date roster and new episodes of “Making the Cut”.

Featherweight:

Lance Palmer 17-3-0

Steven Siler 32-18-1

Lightweight:

Natan Schulte 15-3-1

Rashid Magomedov 22-3-1

Welterweight:

Magomed Magomedkerimov 23-5-0

Ray Cooper III 17-8-0

Louis Taylor 18-4-1

Light Heavyweight:

Vinny Magalhaes 18-10-0

Heavyweight:

Philipe Lins 14-3-0

Are there any names you would like to see added to the PFL 2019 season?