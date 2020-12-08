PFL Champ Kayla Harrison Gets Booked At Titan 66

Kayla Harrison will fight for the second time in 2020.

The reigning PFL lightweight champion was vocal about his disappointment in the promotion for not staging events. However, Harrison, her manager and PFL reached an agreement that she could fight for certain promotions and recently competed for LFA.

Now, on Dec. 17, Harrison will rematch Jozette Cotton at Titan FC 66 in Miami, Florida the promotion announced in a press release.

Kayla Harrison is currently 8-0 as a pro and fought Cotton in her second pro fight in 2018 and scored a third-round TKO. In Harrison’s career, she has only ever gone the distance two times.

Jozette Cotton, meanwhile, is 8-2 as a pro and has not fought in MMA since the loss to Harrison. She did have a boxing fight earlier this year and fought to a draw. The 32-year-old does hold notable wins over Sarah Patterson and Elsha Cleffman.

Titan FC 66 card:

Main card:

Bruno Assis (9-5) vs. Jeremiah Holloway (10-4) – middleweight

Kayla Harrison (8-0) vs. Jozette Cotton (8-2) – women’s lightweight bout (155-pounds)

Juan Puerta (20-6) vs. Joe Penafiel (5-1) – flyweight

Ryan Kuse (2-0) vs. Harrison Melendez (1-5) – featherweight

Christian Ynastrilla (5-2) vs. Josh Ricci (5-3) – flyweight

Dilano Taylor (3-1) vs. Michael Cora (5-4) – welterweight

Denzel Freeman (2-0) vs. Terrance Hodges (2-7) – heavyweight

Roy Echeveria (1-0) vs. John Arce (1-1) – flyweight

Gus Villamil (2-0) vs. Kaeneo Moyer (2-0) – flyweight

Preliminary card:

Jarret Bettencourt (0-0) vs. Ron Leon (1-4) – flyweight

Angel Alvarez (0-0) vs. Nicko Commissiong (1-1) – featherweight