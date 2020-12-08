Wednesday, December 9, 2020
Home MMA

PFL Champ Kayla Harrison Gets Booked At Titan 66

By Cole Shelton
Kayla Harrison
Image Credit: Ryan Loco/PFL

Kayla Harrison will fight for the second time in 2020.

The reigning PFL lightweight champion was vocal about his disappointment in the promotion for not staging events. However, Harrison, her manager and PFL reached an agreement that she could fight for certain promotions and recently competed for LFA.

Now, on Dec. 17, Harrison will rematch Jozette Cotton at Titan FC 66 in Miami, Florida the promotion announced in a press release.

Kayla Harrison is currently 8-0 as a pro and fought Cotton in her second pro fight in 2018 and scored a third-round TKO. In Harrison’s career, she has only ever gone the distance two times.

Jozette Cotton, meanwhile, is 8-2 as a pro and has not fought in MMA since the loss to Harrison. She did have a boxing fight earlier this year and fought to a draw. The 32-year-old does hold notable wins over Sarah Patterson and Elsha Cleffman.

Titan FC 66 card:

Main card:

Bruno Assis (9-5) vs. Jeremiah Holloway (10-4) – middleweight

Kayla Harrison (8-0) vs. Jozette Cotton (8-2) – women’s lightweight bout (155-pounds)

Juan Puerta (20-6) vs. Joe Penafiel (5-1) – flyweight

Ryan Kuse (2-0) vs. Harrison Melendez (1-5) – featherweight

Christian Ynastrilla (5-2) vs. Josh Ricci (5-3) – flyweight

Dilano Taylor (3-1) vs. Michael Cora (5-4) – welterweight

Denzel Freeman (2-0) vs. Terrance Hodges (2-7) – heavyweight

Roy Echeveria (1-0) vs. John Arce (1-1) – flyweight

Gus Villamil (2-0) vs. Kaeneo Moyer (2-0) – flyweight

Preliminary card:

Jarret Bettencourt (0-0) vs. Ron Leon (1-4) – flyweight

Angel Alvarez (0-0) vs. Nicko Commissiong (1-1) – featherweight

Latest MMA News

Marina Rodriguez Replaces Waterson To Face Amanda Ribas At UFC 257

UFC Clyde Aidoo -
Within hours of the news that Michelle Waterson is out of her UFC 257 bout against Amanda Ribas, Marina Rodriguez has stepped in to...
Read more

Tony Ferguson Warns Charles Oliveira: Make Weight or Fight’s Off

UFC Clyde Aidoo -
If Charles Oliveira wants to capitalize on the biggest opportunity of his career at UFC 256, he better be on weight says Tony Ferguson. Tony...
Read more

Claressa Shields: “MMA Fans Need To Bow Down And Kiss My Feet”

MMA Clyde Aidoo -
Claressa Shields has yet to make her MMA debut yet, but she expects to be treated like a queen by fans of the sport. There...
Read more

UFC Rankings Report: Marvin Vettori Bursts Into The MW Top 5

UFC Clyde Aidoo -
The UFC rankings have been updated following UFC on ESPN: Hermansson vs. Vettori (UFC Vegas 16). Check out all the changes below! Men’s Pound for...
Read more

Michelle Waterson Out of UFC 257 Bout Against Amanda Ribas

UFC Clyde Aidoo -
Michelle Waterson is out of her UFC 257 strawweight bout against rising prospect Amanda Ribas. According to an MMA Fighting report, Michelle Waterson was forced...
Read more

Jon Jones Opens Up On LHW Exit & His Goal To End GOAT...

UFC Clyde Aidoo -
In moving up to the UFC’s heavyweight division, Jon Jones is looking to leave his comfort zone and venture into a greatness that no...
Read more

PFL Champ Kayla Harrison Gets Booked At Titan 66

MMA Cole Shelton -
Kayla Harrison will fight for the second time in 2020. The reigning PFL lightweight champion was vocal about his disappointment in the promotion for not...
Read more

Yoel Romero Free Agency Update: Two Promotions Out, One Wildcard In

UFC Clyde Aidoo -
The aftermath of Yoel Romero’s exit from the UFC is not going how many expected it would.  Over the weekend, it was reported that Yoel...
Read more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube