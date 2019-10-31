PFL Playoffs: Rashid Yusupov Faceplants Vinny Magalhaes (Video)

Vinny Magalhaes was hoping to score a second trip to the PFL light heavyweight finals, but Rashid Yusupov dashed those hopes.

In a quarterfinal bout in the 2019 PFL playoffs, Yusupov and Magalhaes shared the cage. The action took place inside the Mandalay Bay Events Center in Las Vegas earlier tonight (Oct. 31). It didn’t take Yusupov long to put Magalhaes to sleep. PFL 9, 2019 is ongoing and you can catch the live results here.

Peep Yusupov’s first-round knockout win over Magalhaes, which has earned him a spot in the semifinals (via ESPN MMA).