PFL President Ray Sefo Advises Anderson Silva To Retire From MMA

Anderson Silva has one less option of where to continue his MMA career after PFL owner Ray Sefo closed the door on a possible PFL run for the legend.

At 45 years old, Anderson Silva has already defied time by being able to compete on the grand stage. Though he has not won a fight in years, Silva has been able to have competitive showings against Uriah Hall in his most recent fight and even the reigning middleweight champion Israel Adesanya just last year. So it’s no wonder that Silva still wants to fight when even in defeat, he has shown glimpses of his past self.

But despite his wishes, the UFC recently released Silva from his UFC contract, and Dana White advised him to retire from the sport. Following the release, Bellator President Scott Coker would then express disinterest in signing Anderson Silva. And now, you can add the PFL to the list of promotions that are uninterested in doing business with the man who was once the consensus greatest mixed martial artist of all time.

“Listen, I mean that guy is such a legend in the sport but isn’t he around 46?” PFL president Ray Sefco told Fight Sports. “The guy is such an amazing talent. I think he has been a great champion. He’s definitely gonna go down in history as one of the best to ever do it. Nothing but a lot of respect but I just think it’s that time to hang it up.

“Watching his last fight, he also fought a former teammate of mine, and Uriah Hall was able to finish that fight. Anderson Silva is a legend and he’s gonna go down in history as one of the best to do it, so I’d like to remember him as that guy.”

Many fans may also want to remember Anderson Silva for his mesmerizing performances during his prime year, but ultimately, the decision of whether or not to continue fighting falls on Anderson Silva, and he has made it clear that he has no plans of retiring. After another promotion took its hat out of the Anderson Silva lottery, ironically, one of the biggest challenges of Silva’s legendary fight career may very well be finding a place to fight at all.

Do you think Anderson Silva will fight on television ever again?