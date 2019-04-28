Highlights: Phil Davis Makes Liam McGeary Tap At Bellator 220

Check out MMA News' Bellator 220 highlights, as Phil Davis makes Liam McGeary tap out inside the SAP Center in San Jose, California.

At light heavyweight, Phil Davis and Liam McGeary met at light heavyweight on the Bellator 220 main card last night (Sat. April 27, 2019). The former Bellator 205-pound champs went at it into the third round, where Davis utilized his elite wrestling ability to get dominant position on the ground.

After getting McGeary to give up his back, Davis delivered some nasty ground-and-pound. While going for a rear-naked choke, McGeary was so hurt, he tapped out before Davis could even get the choke in. Check it out:

