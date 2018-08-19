Phil Davis Meets Vadim Nemkov at Bellator in Israel on Nov. 15

Phil Davis meets hard-hitting light heavyweight Vadim Nemkov this fall.

Bellator fans will soon reap the rewards of a DAZN subscription should they decide to spend the money. Bellator’s partnership with the sports streaming service will begin next month with Bellator 206 on Sept. 29. Fans will be able to see all Belaltor events live with a DAZN subscription, including the upcoming event in Israel this fall.

Phil Davis Meets Vadim Nemkov at Bellator in Israel

Davis, who is a former Bellator light heavyweight champion, is set to clash with Nemkov on Nov. 15. The two will do battle inside the Menora Mivtachim Arena in Tel Aviv, Israel. MMAJunkie.com confirmed the match-up.

Davis was last seen at Bellator 200 back in May. “Mr. Wonderful” earned a stunning third round knockout victory via head kick over Linton Vassell. Davis isn’t known for his striking power, but he showed he can be just as dangerous as other high level 205-pounders. It was Davis’ first finish since Sept. 2015.

As for Nemkov, he’s riding a four-fight winning streak. He picked up the biggest win of his professional mixed martial arts career when he stopped former Bellator light heavyweight champion Liam McGeary via TKO back in February.

Bellator in Israel is set to be headlined by a featherweight title bout between champion Patricio Freire and Emmanuel Sanchez. So far, Freire vs. Sanchez and Davis vs. Nemkov are the only match-ups set for Bellator in Israel. Stick with MMA News for the latest details on the card.

