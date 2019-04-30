Phil Davis Wants Third Ryan Bader Bout, But He’s Not In Any Rush

Phil Davis knows his ultimate goal, but he realizes it’ll take some time before he gets there.

Davis competed on the main card of Bellator 220. He took on Liam McGeary in a rematch. The second battle for the former Bellator light heavyweight kings ended in a TKO victory for Davis. McGeary suffered a fractured jaw in the fight.

Phil Davis Keeping His Ego In Check

Davis is 0-2 against Bellator two-division champion Ryan Bader. Davis dropped decision losses to Bader under the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) and Bellator banners. Speaking to reporters, Davis said he won’t rush the process to get a third bout (via MMAJunkie.com):

“You have to take a step back, and you have to be a fan of this sport, and you have to put yourself in the other guy’s shoes. It takes a lot to do what he did and go up to heavyweight and become a two-division champion. And, furthermore, he beat me to do it. I always check my ego at the door. At least I try to. And he wouldn’t be in this position had he not beat me up. So, kudos to him, and I kind of have to take the backseat, wait my turn if I want that fight. But I do want that fight. Nothing wrong with saying you want that fight.”

Davis has gone 3-1 since losing his Bellator light heavyweight gold to Bader. His only loss in that span was to Vadim Nemkov via split decision. It was just the fifth loss in Davis’ professional mixed martial arts career.