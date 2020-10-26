Judges Had Khabib Losing First Round Before Stoppage Win Over Justin Gaethje

Khabib Nurmagomedov ends his career losing only two rounds in his career, and that includes the first round to Justin Gaethje.

Throughout his career, the Dagestani champion was dominant and only officially lost the third round to Conor McGregor. However, that will not be the only round he lost as it was revealed the judges had actually scored the first round for Gaethje at their UFC 254 main event fight.

Immediately, when many fans saw that they were not happy. In the first round, Nurmagomedov got into full mount and nearly had an armbar finish. Neither man landed huge strikes, and the champion also had the more effective grappling which should’ve gotten him the round. However, that was not the case as two of the three judges gave the round to the interim champion.

Although the scoring of the first round was controversial, it didn’t end up meaning anything given Nurmagomedov got the second-round submission win. The win was his third title defense and he retired following the event to retire at 29-0. In his career, he had notable wins over Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier, Rafael dos Anjos, and Edson Barboza among others.