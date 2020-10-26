Tuesday, October 27, 2020

Judges Had Khabib Losing First Round Before Stoppage Win Over Justin Gaethje

By Cole Shelton
Khabib Nurmagomedov

Khabib Nurmagomedov ends his career losing only two rounds in his career, and that includes the first round to Justin Gaethje.

Throughout his career, the Dagestani champion was dominant and only officially lost the third round to Conor McGregor. However, that will not be the only round he lost as it was revealed the judges had actually scored the first round for Gaethje at their UFC 254 main event fight.

Image

Immediately, when many fans saw that they were not happy. In the first round, Nurmagomedov got into full mount and nearly had an armbar finish. Neither man landed huge strikes, and the champion also had the more effective grappling which should’ve gotten him the round. However, that was not the case as two of the three judges gave the round to the interim champion.

Although the scoring of the first round was controversial, it didn’t end up meaning anything given Nurmagomedov got the second-round submission win. The win was his third title defense and he retired following the event to retire at 29-0. In his career, he had notable wins over Conor McGregor, Dustin Poirier, Rafael dos Anjos, and Edson Barboza among others.

Subscribe to MMA News on YouTube

Trending Articles

Latest MMA News

UFC

Nate Diaz Claims Khabib Nurmagomedov Is Not Undefeated

Nate Diaz posted a very simple Tweet recently that appears to dispute Khabib Nurmagomedov's official MMA record. Khabib recently announced his retirement...
Read more
MMA

Edson Barboza To Test Free Agency Following Final UFC Fight

34-year-old Edson Barboza made his UFC debut in 2010. All but 6 of his 30 pro-fights have come in the UFC. Barboza...
Read more
Bellator

Jake Hager Thinks AEW’s Jon Moxley Would Do Well in MMA

Bellator heavyweight Jake Hager believes fellow AEW standout Jon Moxley would find success transitioning from professional wrestling to MMA.
Read more
UFC

Dana White: Israel Adesanya vs. Robert Whittaker Rematch Is ‘Very Appealing’

Dana White likes the idea of Israel Adesanya and Robert Whittaker having their rematch. In October of 2018 at...
Read more
UFC

Judges Had Khabib Losing First Round Before Stoppage Win Over Justin Gaethje

Khabib Nurmagomedov ends his career losing only two rounds in his career, and that includes the first round to Justin Gaethje.
Read more
UFC

UFC Matchmaker Sean Shelby Says Khabib Nurmagomedov Is ‘Obviously’ The GOAT

Sean Shelby made a rare appearance on social media to praise Khabib Nurmagomedov following his UFC 254 win over Justin Gaethje.
Read more
Bellator

Gegard Mousasi Open To Boxing Fight After Bellator 250

Gegard Mousasi looks to re-capture the middleweight title Thursday against Douglas Lima at Bellator 250 but also has his sights set on...
Read more
UFC

Georges St-Pierre Praises Khabib Nurmagomedov’s ‘Masterful’ UFC 254 Performance

Georges St-Pierre was very impressed by Khabib Nurmagomedov's performance at UFC 254. In the main event of UFC 254,...
Read more
Load more
Facebook Instagram Twitter Youtube