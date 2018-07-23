PHOTO: Stefan Struve Shares Nasty Image Of Chin Cut From UFC Hamburg

UFC heavyweight Stefan Struve suffered a pretty gnarly cut last night (Sun. July 22, 2018) in Germany.

The Dutchman succumbed to Marcin Tybura via unanimous decision after getting out-wrestled for the majority of the three round contest. During one of their exchanges, however, Struve suffered a deep cut on his chin.

The hole was so big that it allowed Struve to stick his own tongue through it. Don’t believe it? Check out the photo below:

“Thanks for the love as always, time to clear my head for a bit and focus on other things for a while. Make the most of this life, far as we know we only get to do it once!

“Surround yourself with good people that truly care for you and enjoy this ride! Time for a beer for my 2 mouths 😅 #loveyall BTW you are looking at my tongue sticking through”

What are your thoughts on Struve’s cut from UFC Hamburg? Let us know in the comments section!