Photo: Tim Means Suffers Nasty Injury At UFC Wichita

Tim Means didn’t walk out of UFC Wichita with a win and he suffered a broken ankle and tibula to boot.

Means did battle with Niko Price and the fight certainly lived up to the hype. Both fighters are known for delivering fireworks and that’s what fans got to see last night (March 9). Price fired off quickly, but Means began peppering his opponent with combinations. All it took was one clean shot from Price, however to be Means’ downfall. “The Dirty Bird” was dropped by a massive haymaker and knocked out cold via ground-and-pound. Means’ ankle landed awkwardly when he dropped to the canvas.

Tim Means Gives Update On His Injury

Means’ wife took to her Twitter account to show the aftermath of her husband’s injury:

Means appears to be in good spirits as he released the following statement on Instagram:

“I do my best to leave it all in the ring every time out so the fans can get what they paid for. Wasn’t my night I have to get surgery [for a] broken tibula and ankle. Niko caught me with a punch and my foot got stuck under me. Much respect to [Niko Price]. See y’all down the road. Thank you to everyone for the kind words.”