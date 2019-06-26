Pic: Jon Jones Is Massive Before UFC 239

UFC light heavyweight champ Jon Jones is set to defend his 205-pound title against veteran Thiago Santos in the main event of July 6’s UFC 239 from Las Vegas, Nevada.

The history-making-yet-troubled champion has been largely able to stay out of trouble lately. ‘Bones’ made his long-awaited return against Alexander Gustafsson in December 2018. Of course, the return didn’t come without controversy, as Jones continues to have long-term picograms of anabolic steroid Turinabol in his system.

But USADA and the Nevada Athletic Commission (NAC) are willing to overlook that due to the science involved. Jones has been active and will be licensed for UFC 239 without any issue.

He dominated Anthony Smith in the main event of March’s UFC 235. Now, he will meet Santos for his third fight in just over seven months next week. Jones will continue his quest to become MMA’s greatest of all-time. That title is already his according to Dana White.

And “Bones” is looking to be in incredible shape when he does. The MMA great recently shared a photo of himself on his Instagram looking heavily muscled and ripped with a brief message for his fans.

Check it out:

“You got 11 days to figure out where you’re watching #UFC239@UFC“