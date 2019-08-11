Pic: Mike Perry Suffers Nasty Broken Nose At UFC Uruguay

Mike Perry certainly didn’t walk out of UFC Uruguay unscathed.

Earlier tonight (Aug. 10), Perry took on Vicente Luque in a bout that was well received by the fans in attendance in Montevideo. The bout went the distance and was a back-and-forth, bloody affair. In the end, Luque earned the split decision victory.

Perry suffered a nasty broken nose as a result of a flying knee from Luque. Peep a pic showcasing the damage to Perry’s nose via Marc Raimondi.

Man. Mike Perry’s nose after the fight with Vicente Luque. #UFCMontevideo pic.twitter.com/O8IHiNJcrZ — Marc Raimondi (@marc_raimondi) August 11, 2019

The official Twitter account of the UFC posted a gif of Perry’s injury.

