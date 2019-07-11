Pic: Paulo Costa Is Absolutely Massive Ahead Of UFC Return

Paulo Costa is seemingly daring USADA to come knocking at his door.

Of course, it’s not like they haven’t already. The hulking middleweight contender was embroiled in a long, confusing case with the UFC’s anti-doping partner last year. It wasn’t for anabolic steroids, however. Despite the fact that “Borrachinha” is routinely accused of using the juice, he found himself in some trouble for using an IV before his fight with Johny Hendricks back in 2017.

He even accused an ex-trainer of blackmailing him with video of his IV use.

Costa was retroactively suspended for six months and was eligible to fight again this February. The confusion seemingly forced his oft-discussed bout with Cuban powerhouse Yoel Romero to be delayed more than once. Regardless, Costa will take on “The Soldier of God” at August 17’s UFC 241 from Anaheim, Calif. When he does, he’s going to be just as ripped as usual – if not more so.

The Brazilian knockout artist posted the following picture on his Instagram with the lead-in caption of “No words.” Check it out:

So while he’s accused of using PEDs on a regular basis, this post would suggest he’s not scared of any testing coming his way. Such a photograph would certainly inspire an extra visit or two from USADA. Or at least you’d think it would.

As for actual fighting, Costa has been out of action since his TKO win over Uriah Hall at July 2018’s UFC 226. He’ll face a noted step up in competition in Romero. The two-time former title challenger has been out of action since his June 2018 loss to current champion Robert Whittaker.

Expect fireworks in this clash of middleweight titans at UFC 241. Let’s just hope it all goes down as planned.