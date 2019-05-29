Pic: UFC Minneapolis Poster Revealed

UFC Minneapolis is just one month away and the official poster has been released.

The event will take place on June 29. Target Center in Minneapolis, Minnesota will play host to the card. In the main event, heavyweights Francis Ngannou and Junior dos Santos will collide. This will be the UFC’s first trip to Minneapolis since Oct. 2012.

UFC Minneapolis Poster

The official Twitter account of the UFC released the event’s poster:

Ngannou vs. dos Santos was initially set to take place at UFC 239 on July 6. The UFC Minneapolis main event was supposed to feature a welterweight rematch between Tyron Woodley and Robbie Lawler. Woodley went down with an injury and a replacement opponent for Lawler couldn’t be agreed upon. As a result, Ngannou vs. dos Santos was moved to the UFC Minneapolis card.

UFC Minneapolis will feature a flyweight scrap between Joseph Benavidez and Jussier Formiga. Also set for the main card will be a welterweight battle between Demian Maia and Anthony Rocco Martin. The main card will air live on ESPN. You can catch the prelims on ESPN+.

When it comes to fight night, you can count on MMA News to provide live coverage. Stick with us for live results, highlights, and post-fight tidbits.