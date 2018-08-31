Playoff Bouts Set for PFL Season 1 Tournament

The PFL has set the playoff bouts for the first season of their tournament. The playoffs will take place over the course of three events and fighters in the tournament will have to win two fights on the same night to advance to the finals

Each tournament winner in the seven weight classes will be crowned champion and win a one million dollar purse. An additional three million dollars will be shared between other regular season and playoff competitors.

PFL 8 goes down at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans on Oct. 5, PFL 9 on Oct. 13 at Long Beach Arena in California, and PFL 10 in Washington, D.C. at the St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena on Oct. 20.

The regular season for the tournament finished up on Thursday night with PFL 7 in Atlantic City, N.J. The first season will wrap up with PFL 11 on New Years Eve at Hulu Theatre at Madison Square Garden in New York.

The reason for the gap of time between PFL 10 and 11 is to allow fighters who compete in the finals to have full training camps. Here are the cards for these upcoming shows:

PFL 8

Heavyweights

Francimar Barroso vs. Josh Copeland

Jack May vs. Alex Nicholson

Philipe Lins vs. Valdrin Istrefi

Kelvin Tiller vs. Jared Rosholt



Featherweights

Steven Siler vs. Nazareno Malegarie

Timur Valiev vs. Alexandre Almeida

Andre Harrison vs. Alexandre Bezerra

Lance Palmer vs. Max Coga

PFL 9

Light heavyweights

Vinny Magalhaes vs. Rakim Cleveland

Bozigit Ataev vs. Emiliano Sordi

Dan Spohn vs. Sean O’Connell

Maxim Grishin vs. Smealinho Rama

Lightweights

Natan Schulte vs. Johnny Case

Chris Wade vs. Robert Watley

Islam Mamedov vs. Thiago Tavares

Will Brooks vs. Rashid Magomedov

PFL 10

Middleweights

Abusupiyan Magomedov vs. Gasan Umalatov

Bruno Santos vs. Sadibou Sy

Shamil Gamzatov vs. John Howard

Louis Taylor vs. Rex Harris

Welterweights

Ray Cooper III vs. Jake Shields

Rick Story vs. Handesson Ferreira

Magomed Magomedkerimov vs. Pavlo Kusch

Joao Zeferino vs. Bojan Velickovic