Playoff Bouts Set for PFL Season 1 Tournament

The PFL has set the playoff bouts for the first season of their tournament. The playoffs will take place over the course of three events and fighters in the tournament will have to win two fights on the same night to advance to the finals
Each tournament winner in the seven weight classes will be crowned champion and win a one million dollar purse. An additional three million dollars will be shared between other regular season and playoff competitors.
PFL 8 goes down at the Ernest N. Morial Convention Center in New Orleans on Oct. 5, PFL 9 on Oct. 13 at Long Beach Arena in California, and PFL 10 in Washington, D.C. at the St. Elizabeths East Entertainment and Sports Arena on Oct. 20.
The regular season for the tournament finished up on Thursday night with PFL 7 in Atlantic City, N.J. The first season will wrap up with PFL 11 on New Years Eve at Hulu Theatre at Madison Square Garden in New York.
The reason for the gap of time between PFL 10 and 11 is to allow fighters who compete in the finals to have full training camps. Here are the cards for these upcoming shows:
PFL 8
Heavyweights
Francimar Barroso vs. Josh Copeland
Jack May vs. Alex Nicholson
Philipe Lins vs. Valdrin Istrefi
Kelvin Tiller vs. Jared Rosholt
Featherweights
Steven Siler vs. Nazareno Malegarie
Timur Valiev vs. Alexandre Almeida
Andre Harrison vs. Alexandre Bezerra
Lance Palmer vs. Max Coga
PFL 9
Light heavyweights
Vinny Magalhaes vs. Rakim Cleveland
Bozigit Ataev vs. Emiliano Sordi
Dan Spohn vs. Sean O’Connell
Maxim Grishin vs. Smealinho Rama
Lightweights
Natan Schulte vs. Johnny Case
Chris Wade vs. Robert Watley
Islam Mamedov vs. Thiago Tavares
Will Brooks vs. Rashid Magomedov
PFL 10
Middleweights
Abusupiyan Magomedov vs. Gasan Umalatov
Bruno Santos vs. Sadibou Sy
Shamil Gamzatov vs. John Howard
Louis Taylor vs. Rex Harris
Welterweights
Ray Cooper III vs. Jake Shields
Rick Story vs. Handesson Ferreira
Magomed Magomedkerimov vs. Pavlo Kusch
Joao Zeferino vs. Bojan Velickovic