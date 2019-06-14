Poirier: Beating Khabib Makes Me Best LW Ever

Khabib Nurmagomedov is currently ranked #3 on the UFC’s pound-for-pound rankings. And with every victory he adds to his 27-0 record, Khabib adds to his legacy and his case as arguably the best lightweight in UFC history. At UFC 242, Nurmagomedov will look to add another victory to his lopsided win-loss record when he defends his lightweight championship against Dustin Poirier in Abu Dhabi. But if you ask Dustin Poirier, it is not Khabib who has an opportunity to become the best lightweight of all time at UFC 242. No, that would be him:

“I think with a win over Khabib, I cement myself as the best lightweight to ever fight in the UFC if you look at my last four, five fights, that run of former and current world champions,” Poirier told ESPN in a recent interview. “And then if I go out there and beat a guy who’s never been defeated in 27 fights, it’s safe to say I might be one of the best lightweight to ever put on a pair of 4-ounce gloves. That’s what I want my legacy to be.”

Indeed, Dustin Poirier has been very impressive in his last four fights, with victories over former UFC champions Anthony Pettis and Eddie Alvarez, former WSOF champion Justin Gaethje, and current featherweight champion Max Holloway. A victory over Khabib Nurmagomedov at UFC 242 could be Dustin Poirier’s greatest career victory and is the type of win that changes the perception of a fighter and his legacy forever.

Do you believe a victory over Khabib Nurmagomedov would put Dustin Poirier in the conversation for the best lightweight in UFC history?