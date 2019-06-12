UFC 242’s Poirier: I Don’t Need To Find Huge Holes In Khabib’s Game

Dustin Poirier believe he’ll put it all together to pull off a victory over Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Poirier and Nurmagomedov will clash on Sept. 7 in the main event of UFC 242. “The Diamond” holds interim 155-pound gold, while “The Eagle” is the main lightweight title holder. This title unification clash will also serve as Nurmagomedov’s second title defense.

Poirier Explains Why He Feels UFC 242 Will Be His Time

A UFC 242 press conference was held in London earlier today (June 12). During the presser, Poirier told reporters that he doesn’t believe he has to seek out flaws in Nurmagomedov’s game (via MMAJunkie.com):

“I don’t need to find huge holes (in his game) – the guy’s good, you know? I can’t sit up here and say anything bad about the guy – he’s good. He’s a world champ. But I’m going to make things happen in there and bring him to places he’s never been in there. So that’s just it.”

Poirier earned the interim lightweight by defeating Max Holloway via unanimous decision back in April. Nurmagomedov successfully defended his lightweight gold against Conor McGregor back in Oct. 2018.

UFC 242 will also feature a lightweight tilt between Islam Makhachev and Davi Ramos. Heavyweight action between Curtis Blaydes and Shamil Abdurakhimov will also be featured on the card. Other bouts have been announced or reported and we’ll continue to update you when future announcements are made.