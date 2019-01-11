Dustin Poirier Wants Khabib Or Tony Ferguson Next

Dustin Poirier knows exactly who he wants to face inside the Octagon when he finally makes his return. Poirier was initially slated to face Nate Diaz at UFC 230 this past November. Unfortunately, “The Diamond” sustained an injury during training camp and was unable to make the fight. Now that he’s healed up and ready to go, Poirier took to Twitter to call out two fellow top fighters.

The first being current 155-pound champion Khabib Nurmagomedov:

I want Khabib https://t.co/9zBk2AzKr1 — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) January 11, 2019

Of course, Khabib is currently in a bind as he awaits punishment for his involvement in the post-UFC 229 brawl against Team Conor McGregor. The Nevada State Athletic Commission (NSAC) could suspend “The Eagle” for up to two years. In the meantime, Poirier could step into the cage against fellow top-ranked lightweight Tony Ferguson. “El Cucuy” is currently on a ridiculous 11-fight win streak.

Ferguson has been gunning for a shot at Khabib himself, as previous attempts throughout the years to book the fight have all fallen flat. Now, with both Khabib and McGregor likely out for the foreseeable future, an interim title fight between Ferguson and Poirier could be in order:

Either one of them! Let's make it happen!! https://t.co/4ynNPaqnnd — The Diamond (@DustinPoirier) January 11, 2019

It’s unclear what’s next for Poirier at the moment, but if he does fight either Ferguson or Khabib, it will certainly be the biggest bout of his career.

