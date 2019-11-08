Police Arrest Suspect In Walt Harris’ Stepdaughter Aniah Blanchard’s Disappearance

A suspect has been arrested in the disappearance of Aniah Blanchard, the stepdaughter of UFC heavyweight, Walt Harris.

Police in Florida arrested Ibraheem Yazeed on Thursday night where he is being detained without bond on behalf of the Auburn Police Division (via WSFA). Yazeed is from Auburn, Alabama, and it is expected more arrests are to be made in the case.

He was named a suspect on Thursday, two weeks after the disappearance of Blanchard. There was a warrant out for his arrest for first-degree kidnapping.

Auburn police chief Paul Register, said this following the arrest.

“We do anticipate other arrests, so we do thing there’s a likelihood someone else is involved in this case and we hope to bring that person to justice as well,” he said.

Blanchard’s car was recovered at an apartment complex, about 55 miles west of where she was last seen. There was damage to the car that the family said was not there before. Police confirmed they suspect foul play based on evidence found inside the vehicle.

Yazeed also has a criminal history where he has been charged with kidnapping before.

Currently, Aniah Blanchard is still missing and anyone with information is asked to contact the Auburn Police Division Detective Section at 334-501-3140, the anonymous tip line at 334-246-1391, or the 24-hour non-emergency number at 334-501-3100.