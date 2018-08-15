Police: Arrest Warrant ‘Forthcoming’ For Andrea Lee’s Husband on Domestic Violence Charges

UFC fighter Andrea Lee's husband has a warrant for his arrest forthcoming over a domestic violence incident that too place on Aug. 5

UFC fighter Andrea Lee’s husband Donny Aaron has an arrest warrant ‘forthcoming’ for a domestic violence incident that took place at their home on the morning of Aug. 5.

Shreveport, Louisiana police department representatives confirmed on Wednesday that a warrant will be issued for Aaron’s arrest on domestic abuse batter and false imprisonment charges. MyMMANews.com first reported the incident on Tuesday.

Aaron, 43, has still not been contacted by authorities and wasn’t at the scene when officers arrived on early Sunday morning after fellow mixed martial arts fighter Andy Nguyen called the police to report the incident.

The police report states officers “responded to a domestic incident involving two individuals whom have been legally married for approximately five years with one child together. Photographs taken, detectives notified, no contact made with suspect at this time.”

Nguyen gave a statement to police where she detailed a violent history between the husband and wife but this latest incident forced her to get involved after she alleges Aaron attempting to burn Lee with cigarettes and trying to choke her.

“They had been arguing all week. She couldn’t train because he kept her home. He wouldn’t let her leave. I didn’t call the cops until it got physical and I couldn’t do nothing anymore,” Nguyen said in the statement to police.

“He was trying to choke her, but she was defending herself well. She didn’t get beat up bad. The police did take pictures of marks on her neck. Wasn’t bad this time. No black eyes or anything but he has hit her before. I just wasn’t there. He was my coach and my friend. This was the first time this was in presence and I was not going to let this fly. The domestic violence has been going on for years. I just never saw it.”

It was just two months ago when Aaron’s name landed in the headlines after it was revealed that he had a pair of Nazi tattoos visible on his body. Both Aaron and Lee issued statements regarding his tattoos after they were first revealed. Aaron later said he got the tattoos while he was serving a term in prison but refused to cover them up or have them removed.

Aaron served time in prison after he was convicted of negligent homicide for an incident in 2005 after shooting an unarmed man outside his home seven times in a crime prosecutors said was “a case of overkill” to a victim who posed no reasonable threat to him. Aaron, who is a former police officer, was convicted and later released from prison where he then went to work as a coach teaching Muay Thai and mixed martial arts.

While he was awaiting trial on the homicide charges, Aaron was also arrested and charged with aggravated assault following a separate incident with an ex-girlfriend.

Now police are about to issue a warrant for Aaron’s arrest in this latest incident of domestic violence.