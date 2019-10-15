Police Report Reveals Ali Abdelaziz Punched Abe Kawa In Face

NOTE: The police report identifies Leisette France as Abe Kawa’s fiancée, but that is incorrect. She is the fiancée of former UFC champion Anthony Pettis.

A police report of an incident between well-known MMA managers Ali Abdelaziz and Abe Kawa has been released.

Abdelaziz and Kawa were involved in a physical altercation backstage at PFL 7, 2019 this past Friday night (Oct. 11). MMAJunkie was able to get a statement from the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police. The statement noted that a battery was committed and a suspect was temporarily detained, issued a citation and released.

Ali Abdelaziz Punched Abe Kawa In Face

A police report has surfaced, revealing that Abdelaziz punched Kawa in the face. At some point, Anthony Pettis confronted Abdelaziz as he is managed by Kawa. Pettis’ fiancée Leisette France corroborated what was witnessed by the officers.

“On October 11, 2019 at approximately 2126 Hours, I, Officer B. Redd P#16936 operating as marked and uniformed patrol unit MAN9 responded to a Battery in progress while working a special event at Mandalay Bay Event Center 3950 South Las Vegas Blvd. Las Vegas, NV 89119.

Sgt. A Aguirre P#9645 and Sgt. K. Lorsen P#5746 while on post in the VIP section observed an unknown male later identified as ALAA R ABDELAZIZ, strike another male in his face with a closed fist.. The male identified as the victim identified himself via his Miami ID as Ibrahim Kawa [redacted]. Kawa stated while in the VIP area Aziz approached him stated he needed to speak with him and subsequently struck him in the face with a closed fist on the right side of his face for no reason. Once struck Officers and Mandalay Security immediately responded, and separated both parties. Sgt. Aguirre and Sgt Lorsen observed the incident in its entirety.

Leisette France corroborated the incident observed by officers.

Aziz did willfully and unlawfully use force and violence upon the person of another to wit Ibrahim Kawa by using his fist to hit said victim in the face and head area in the presence of a public officer.

Photos of Kawa’s injuries were taken and uploaded to OnBase.

Due to the above facts and circumstances, a battery occurring in officers presence Aziz was issued a citation and escorted off the premises.”

You can see the full police report here (via MMAJunkie).